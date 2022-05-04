A longstanding partner with IBM, DTS Software confirmed the immediate compatibility of all its products with IBM's new z16 mainframe. DTS' products complement IBM's scalability and performance with storage management solutions equipped with automation to ensure the availability of services to required service-level agreements.
No special considerations for the IBM z16 are needed. DTS Software recommends that customers upgrade to the most current DTS product version 7.1. DTS customers may download the latest versions of its products from https://support.dtssoftware.com/login.php.
IBM's z16 gives users the ability to analyze real-time transactions at scale for mission-critical workloads such as credit card, healthcare, and financial transactions, according to IBM, and is built for a cyber-resilient environment to protect against a growing network of security threats.
DTS Software has partnered with IBM for decades to supplement its products with crucial capabilities that customers leverage in these enterprise IT environments. DTS products complement IBM's scalability and performance with storage management solutions equipped with automation to ensure the availability of services to required service-level agreements.
"IBM z/OS powers the most mission-critical IT environments in the world, and with this latest hardware introduction, it proves once again that innovation need not take a backseat to the tried-and-true reliability and unmatched performance of the mainframe," said Steve Pryor, DTS Software Chief Technology Officer. "DTS' longstanding partnership with IBM and understanding of the z/OS operating system and z/OS storage, means clients will find DTS solutions to continue to be one of the most critical components of their software stack."
IBM z16's Telum Processor allows AI inferencing with the secure and reliable high-volume transaction processing IBM is known for. With the capability of processing 300 billion inference requests per day with just one millisecond of latency, customers will have greater visibility into their transactions for faster, more secure delivery of services.
The IBM z16 is also built with the industry's first quantum-safe system for the hybrid cloud environment and gives users an increased ability to predict and prevent fraud and cyber-attacks before they happen. According to IBM, z16 is underpinned by lattice-based cryptography, an approach for constructing security primitives that helps protect data and systems against current and future threats. Paired with IBM's Crypto Express 8S (CEX8S) hardware security module, users get both both classical and quantum-safe cryptographic technology to help address their use cases requiring information confidentiality, integrity and non-repudiation.
DTS customers may visit https://dtssoftware.com/support for additional assistance or questions about the new z16, or contact DTS via email at support@dtssoftware.com
About IBM
IBM is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, N.Y. It is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with more than 375,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. Now into its 23rd year of patent leadership, IBM Research has defined the future of information technology with more than 3,000 researchers in 12 labs located across 6 continents. For more information about IBM, visit https://www.ibm.com.
About DTS Software
DTS Software, LLC is recognized worldwide as a leader in enterprise storage management technology. Specializing in products for z/OS, Hitachi VOS3, and Fujitsu MSP operating systems, DTS Software products provide superior functionality and features that allow managers and users to more effectively utilize their investment in storage systems. The company was founded in 1991 and currently has over 1,000 customers in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Far East. For more information, visit https://dtssoftware.com.
