RALEIGH, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raleigh-based global mainframe storage management software vendor DTS Software, today announced its sponsorship at SHARE Dallas 2022, March 27-30. This SHARE event will feature 100+ technical sessions, covering topics including DevOps, security, IT operations, multiple virtual storage, professional development, and more.
DTS will be in booth 205 to discuss their storage management software offerings that help customers monitor, manage, and control storage subsystems in IBM z/OS. Attendees can stop by the booth to receive a free analysis of DFSMS ACS routines by expert storage management engineers, which will include suggestions on how to improve ACS routine efficiency, reliability, and readability.
"Connecting once again with the SHARE partner ecosystem is long overdue and we are thrilled to get that opportunity this month in Dallas," said Tara Velozo, CEO of DTS. "We are thankful to SHARE for staying the course during these trying conference times and pushing forward with this event."
Also at SHARE Dallas, DTS Software will be sponsoring two educational speaking sessions focused on improving the performance and affordability of mainframe storage systems. Subject matter expert and DTS Chief Technology Officer Steve Pryor will be leading these sessions starting with the first on Monday, March 28 titled "Class Struggle? The DFSMS Data Class and Your Datasets," as well as another on Tuesday, March 29 titled "The z/OS Storage Administrator's View of Pervasive Encryption."
"We're delighted to be back at SHARE helping educate mainframers on storage management and its automation possibilities," said Pryor. "It has been great presenting our monthly educational webinars, but it is past time for us to visit with customers and SHARE constituents in person and we believe SHARE Dallas is a wonderful opportunity."
DTS' Educational Speaking Sessions at SHARE Dallas
Title: "Class Struggle? The DFSMS Data Class and Your Datasets"
When: Monday, March 28, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. CT
Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas, Room Pegasus A
Speaker: Steve Pryor, Chief Technology Officer
Title: "The z/OS Storage Administrator's View of Pervasive Encryption"
When: Tuesday, March 29, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas, Room Cumberland AB and live-streamed on http://www.SHARE.org
Unable to attend SHARE Dallas? Visit DTS's website at https://www.dtssoftware.com/webinars/ for our monthly educational webinar series led by Steve Pryor.
About SHARE
SHARE Inc. is an independent, volunteer-run association providing enterprise technology professionals with continuous education and training, valuable professional networking, and effective industry influence. Twice each year, SHARE gathers the leading subject matter experts, vendors and business visionaries in enterprise IT for a week of education and innovation. For more information about SHARE Dallas visit https://www.share.org/Events/SHARE-Dallas-2022.
About DTS Software
DTS Software, LLC is recognized worldwide as a leader in enterprise storage management technology. Specializing in products for the OS/390, MVS, Hitachi VOS3, and Fujitsu MSP operating systems, DTS Software products provide superior function and features that allow managers and users to more effectively utilize their investment in storage systems. The company was founded in 1991 and currently has over 1000 customers in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Far East. For more information, visit https://dtssoftware.com.
