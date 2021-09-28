DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensono, a leading end-to-end managed services provider, today announced that it has welcomed industry veteran Duan Van Der Westhuizen as senior vice president (SVP) of public cloud. Van Der Westhuizen brings over 20 years of experience helping enterprises transform their IT environments through innovative solutions, most recently serving as SVP of marketing, product at multi-cloud data services provider Faction.
In his new role as SVP of public cloud at Ensono, Van Der Westhuizen will drive the growth of Ensono's public cloud business by developing differentiated offerings that solve the biggest challenges facing today's enterprise clients as they adopt and run mission-critical cloud environments. Through Ensono's partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, Van Der Westhuizen will provide organizations with a true multi-cloud portfolio that gives flexibility and choice for "best of breed" platforms and capabilities.
"I'm excited to join the Ensono team and continue to deliver on organizations' transformations with multi-cloud solutions on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud, helping them achieve business goals through innovative technology," said Van Der Westhuizen. "By scaling Ensono's managed services portfolio to all major public cloud providers and targeting new M&A opportunities, we're expanding capabilities to provide clients with targeted solutions on high-value use cases like data and analytics, machine learning and AI. Enterprises require a true partner across the entire customer journey including strategy, design, build and run. Ensono has deep operational expertise spanning mainframe to cloud native technologies, and Ensono is uniquely positioned to drive innovation through our managed services across this broad portfolio to propel these organizations forward."
Before joining Ensono, Van Der Westhuizen served as SVP of marketing and product management at Faction and also served as general manager of the Microsoft Azure practice in his 11+ year tenure at multi-cloud solutions provider Rackspace. At Rackspace, Van Der Westhuizen served in leadership roles including enterprise service delivery, business intelligence, product management and product marketing for private cloud, public cloud and managed hosting. He helped launch the first Managed Services for Public Cloud business units there, delivering services to clients on the Azure platform. In alignment with the multi-cloud needs of clients, Van Der Westhuizen will be able to bring his breadth of experience across private cloud and public environments to drive growth and global scale for Ensono's public cloud practice.
"The addition of Duan to our public cloud practice is key for expanding our expertise and depth of knowledge to serve as relentless allies to our roster of enterprise clients," said Marc Capri, president at Ensono. "Under Duan's leadership, we'll be able to broaden our public cloud services portfolio to reach organizations and drive growth into new global and vertical markets, strengthening Ensono's position as the leading managed services provider for multi-cloud solutions."
