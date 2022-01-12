Allied Air Enterprises™, a Lennox International Inc. Company, earned recognition in retrofit’s Top 25 Products awards for its Ducane™, Concord® and Allied™ 80G2E 80% Two-Stage Constant Torque (CT) gas furnace. Appearing in retrofit’s January-February 2022 issue, the ninth-annual Top 25 list celebrates the products that received the most reader clicks from September 2020 to October 2021 out of approximately 700 products posted to the magazine’s website.