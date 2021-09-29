DORDRECHT, Netherlands and NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riwal, the aerial work platform and telehandler rental and sales specialist, have expanded their My Riwal Parts webshop (https://www.myriwalparts.com/riwalstore/#/user/login), following its successful launch in June 2021. This is added to their initiative to continuously provide the best (digital) customer experience.
The My Riwal Parts webshop is an online platform filled with original spare parts from top tier brands where you can order your parts 24/7. The webshop has been live for the Dutch customers and in continued efforts to keep expanding their digital service package, Riwal has decided to expand in more European countries.
Wilco Stout, Sales Manager Riwal, comments:
"After the successful launch, we are proud to expand in Europe. Based on the feedback from our customers and the intensive partnership with SmartEquip the My Riwal Parts webshop has become a unique platform in today's market. E-commerce requires continuous improvement where real-life data is vital. Based on the obtained data, the platform will therefore be continuously improved.
"In addition to the e-commerce solution, a team of parts specialists are ready to provide tailored advice. Their knowledge and experience (native speakers) in combination with our unique portal makes the My Riwal Parts solution a partner for every rental organization."
New Features
Based on the needs and the feedback of their online customers, a number of key features have been updated. This includes:
- A fully responsive website, suitable for all devices
- Available in 9 different languages
- Exploded view based on the type of machine, serial number and part number
- Easily manage multiple delivery addresses
The My Riwal Parts webshop is an intuitive platform where everyone can easily select the parts they need. Riwal is in close collaboration with SmartEquip in order to provide the best digital solutions. SmartEquip has been instrumental in the improvement of the webshop's operational efficiency. Together with Riwal, they will continue to work together to improve customer excellence.
Alexander Schuessler, President, International Group & Founder, SmartEquip comments:
"We are very pleased to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Riwal. The e-Commerce Store solution is SmartEquip's fastest-growing platform, and Riwal's application of this technology via the My Riwal Parts webshop is a brilliant way of bringing efficiencies to their customers across Europe."
If you are interested and in need of parts you can register for free at http://www.myriwalparts.com.
About Riwal
The Riwal Holding Group (https://www.riwal.com/corporate), established in 1968 and headquartered in the Netherlands, is an international rental and sales specialist of aerial work platforms, telehandlers and forklifts. Riwal employs over 2.500 people, over 70 depot operations in 16 countries, operates over 20.000 units and conducts business in over 70 countries. Riwal's mission is through engaged people, to provide the best customer experience.
About SmartEquip
SmartEquip (https://www.smartequip.com) is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the global construction industry. The platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers, and distributors of complex equipment. SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network (https://www.smartequip.com/our-network/supplier-manufacturer-network/) currently supports more than 600 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology, and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.
