SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, unveiled today the next generation of its D&B Account Based Marketing platform. The new platform release dramatically improves how B2B marketers can attract, engage and convert their buyers with new capabilities, including built-in account-based ads and account-based engagement reporting and analytics.
"B2B marketers are increasingly being asked to do more with less so they are turning to account-based strategies to make the most of their resources," said Michael Bird, President of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "We have built upon our industry-leading data and insights and added all the things that demand generation and digital marketers need to automate and activate hyper-targeted, instantly responsive campaigns for engaging with target accounts, buying committees and key contacts."
The latest Dun & Bradstreet Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising Outlook reported that 60% of B2B marketers are currently using an account-based marketing (ABM) approach in their organization, compared to 37% one year earlier, but marketers are still facing obstacles. One of the key challenges with ABM today is identifying and engaging target accounts in an automated and consistent way across the silos of salestech, martech and adtech in which marketers have invested. Organizations need a platform that is open and flexible when it comes to enabling activation of ABM programs using the channels and technologies already in place.
Dun & Bradstreet uses market-leading technology to openly connect and integrate data from disparate systems and applies artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly identify key insights and automate rapid execution of account-based campaigns. The platform combines the power of several Dun & Bradstreet solutions into a single, unified product experience and introduces the following new capabilities:
- Automated Account-based Advertising: reach the right contact at the right account based on fit, intent and financial risk using a new native account-based display advertising engine (beta) as well as integrations with ad networks, demand side platforms (DSPs) and social networks such as LinkedIn and Facebook
- Sales Campaign Activation: orchestrate outreach and empower contextual conversations by delivering account and buyer insights right within the apps and tools being used by sales teams via a new integration with Outreach
- Always-on Omni Channel Activation: automatically orchestrate engagement across channels with your target accounts using AI, third party intent activity, website engagement, sales engagement and buyer stage
- Account Engagement Analytics: measure results and outcomes from account-based programs and uncover which target accounts are engaging with your website and campaigns
- Web Personalization: personalize web experiences for your web visitors using AI and deep firmographic, technographic and intent insights
- Intent Data: uncover demand based on activity from your target accounts on first and third party websites
- Risk-based Account Selection: identify and select target accounts based on financial attributes such as ability to pay, credit risk and more
Clients and industry organizations are already recognizing the powerful benefits of working with Dun & Bradstreet on ABM efforts. Customers have seen an average of 58% higher ad click through rates from their target accounts and have increased pipeline by a factor of three (based on campaigns run at Dun & Bradstreet and at various customers between 2018-2019). The company was also recently named a Market Leader in the ABM Platforms category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.
To learn more, visit the Dun & Bradstreet website or register for the upcoming webinar scheduled for June 23rd at 10AM PT.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet
Media contact:
Cari Zoch
Dun & Bradstreet
zochc@dnb.com
+1 512-795-6468