TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., a leading branding, advertising and production agency, today announced that it won 10 Clio Awards during the Clio Sports Awards Summit, held Thursday, October 28. All of the agency's wins were for its work on behalf of the Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Club. No agency in Central Florida has ever won this many Clios at one show. The final tally of three Silver awards and seven Bronze awards resulted in the Tampa Bay Lightning also being named Team of the Year by the Clios, which included professional sports team representation from around the world.
The award-winning work was created for a variety of media including TV broadcast, experiential, online video, social and outdoor. The campaigns celebrated by the Clios this year included work that found inventive ways to connect fans to the team, even in the midst of a pandemic that resulted in fans having to watch sports from afar. This included two straight years of the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup. Work winning Clios include Be The Distant Thunder campaign, Tweet Tape campaign, Room&Boards (an AirBnB partnership), and outdoor for the Lightning, Thunder, Reign campaign.
"Normally, if we're lucky enough to be shortlisted and win just one Clio, we're high-fiving with gusto. But to take home 10 trophies after having 16 shortlisted entries? It's about the closest we come to feeling what it's like to win a Stanley Cup ourselves," said Troy Dunn, president and CCO. "It's a historic moment for the Tampa Bay advertising community, and the marking of a new era of excellence for our agency."
Dunn&Co. was shortlisted for 16 entries in total. This is the fourth time in six years that the agency has taken home one or more coveted Clios.
The Clio Awards, founded in 1959 to celebrate high achievement in advertising, is the esteemed international awards competition for the creative business. The wins captured by Dunn&Co. fall into the Sports category for work that first appeared in public between January 1, 2020 - August 31, 2021.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a branding, advertising and production agency with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Trivago, Baxter Healthcare, Checkers, Grow Financial, State of Florida, Abbvie, Smokey Bones, Ashley Furniture, The Florida Aquarium, Cru Hospitality, World of Beer, Sabal Trust, Arrmaz and Connectwise.
About The Clio Awards
Clio's mission is to celebrate bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspire a competitive marketplace of ideas and foster meaningful connections within the creative community. Clio Sports, founded in 2014, honors the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. Annually, the foremost sports business influencers— marketing executives, commissioners, broadcasters and athletes alike— convene to select and celebrate the breakthrough communications that propel the industry forward, inspire a competitive marketplace of ideas and foster meaningful connections within the creative community.
