TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., a leading branding, advertising and production company, today announced it won 55 total ADDY awards, a record for the agency, at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Tampa Bay 2021 ADDY Awards, held virtually on February 26. The agency's dramatic showing—winning six times more awards than any other agency—marked the fifth time in six years that Dunn&Co. has led the awards count among all participating agencies.
Of the 55 awards, 33 were awarded Gold or Best in Show in their respective categories.
- Overall Best in Show award for its Be the Distant Thunder campaign for Tampa Bay Lightning
- Six Best of Bay (category) awards
o Cross-platform category for its Be the Distant Thunder campaign for the Tampa Bay Lightning
o Online/Interactive category for its website design/build for Harleston Green scotch whisky
o Out-of_home category for its Distant Thunder Glass Installs for Tampa Bay Lightning
o Elements of Advertising category for its copywriting of its Stanley Cup poster, 23 Men, for Tampa Bay Lightning
o Corporate Service Responsibility category for its own Creative Carryout initiative during the pandemic
o Industry Self-Promotion category for its pitch book to CrossBorder Solutions
- Three Judge's Choice awards
o Cinematography for Distant Thunder: Bali for Tampa Bay Lightning
o Stanley Cup digital wallpaper campaign for Tampa Bay Lightning
o Pitch package for CrossBorder Solutions
Dunn&Co.'s award-winning work was recognized in a variety of categories, including integrated campaigns, TV broadcast, digital/web, print, outdoor, radio, video, brand identity, events, art direction, illustration, copywriting, video editing and cinematography. The ADDYs recognized the agency's work on behalf of seven different clients—Tampa Bay Lightning, Grow Financial, the State of Florida, CrossBorder Solutions, Harleston Green scotch whisky, the Florida Aquarium, and Smokey Bones restaurants.
"Creating this sort of work, in the face of a pandemic, was more challenging than ever before," said Troy Dunn, President and Chief Creative Officer. "But it was the pandemic itself that caused the challenges that forced us to re-evaulate how our clients' customers were being affected, and resulted in breakthrough work. I couldn't be more proud of my team for digging in and not losing faith in their creativity, even facing formidable barriers this past year."
The AAF ADDY Awards is the nation's largest advertising competition, with more than 30,000 entries annually. The ADDY Awards is the only creative awards program administered by the advertising industry for the industry. AAF Tampa Bay serves advertising professionals from the Tampa Bay community, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando Counties.
Dunn&Co.'s winning pieces will move on to compete at the district level competition (Florida and Carribean) for a chance to be forwarded to the national stage of the American Advertising Federation Awards, held virtually in June 2021.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a branding, advertising and marketing communications firm with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Trivago, Baxter Healthcare, Checkers, Grow Financial, State of Florida, Abbvie, Smokey Bones, The Florida Aquarium, Edgewater Spirits, World of Beer, Sabal Trust, Arrmaz, Connectwise, CrossBorder and AmCap.
About AAF – Tampa Bay
The American Advertising Federation – Tampa Bay exists to support its members, the community and the advertising industry. Its mission is to promote fellowship, education and career enhancement among members of the advertising community; foster and recognize excellence in advertising; champion public service causes; build an understanding of the role and benefits of advertising at all levels; and encourage advertising self-regulation and continuous improvement to raise industry benchmarks.
