SHANGHAI, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainability in innovation, design, sourcing, and operations will be highlighted in the solutions exhibited by DuPont (NYSE: DD) at Chinaplas 2021, April 13-16 at SWECC in Shenzhen, China. Featuring advancements that help enhance applications in automotive, electronic, industrial and consumer applications, the organization aims to demonstrate how they are innovating today to create a more sustainable tomorrow.
"Inventing a better now to build a better world for tomorrow is what DuPont's sustainability goals are all about," says Jeroen Bloemhard, Global Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Performance Materials, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "Beyond lowering our carbon footprint and improving operations for less waste and better energy efficiency, we are incorporating sustainability practices into how we collaborate with customers and the supply chain. Plastics stewardship is essential to our planet and we are committed to ensuring that sustainability is inherent in everything we do."
DuPont will be featuring four key areas at Booth G101 in Hall 17:
- Advanced Mobility – Hybrid and electric vehicles, shared mobility, and autonomous driving all support a more sustainable future. Come and explore our automotive showcase that exhibits numerous product families of high-performance plastics for e-motors, batteries, power, and signal electronics, ADAS controls as well as other powertrain, chassis, interior and exterior applications. You may also learn more about resin-based technologies for battery pack components that support battery thermal management, safety, reliability, durability, and long service life.
We also invite you to our Tech Talk at 14:10-14:30, Tuesday April 13 at booth R61 in Hall 10. Benjamin Pan, Global Automotive Marketing Manager of DuPont Mobility & Materials, will be presenting "DuPont Sustainable Offerings: Novel Eco-friendly Solutions for Plastics." The talk will feature bio-based materials including DuPont™ Hytrel® RS (renewably sourced), DuPont™ Zytel® RSLCPA and DuPont™ Zytel® RSHTN resins.
- Enabled Connections – Solutions that address high-speed connectivity, safety and reliability, design flexibility, and sustainability are crucial to the ever-advancing use of electronic devices.
We will be highlighting a wide portfolio of plastics that lend themselves to sustainable design to help make stronger, lighter, and more durable parts that are easy to process. Included in the portfolio are electrical-friendly, halogen-free flame-retardant Specialty Nylon (SPN) and Rynite® resins that help enhance component strength, safety, and durability through better electrical insulation performance and improved electrochemical corrosion resistance – especially important for transformers, connectors, integrated circuitry and alkaline batteries.
In addition, we will be featuring color TPSiV® - Soft and flexible unique smooth feeling thermoplastic elastomers that improve comfort, ergonomics, and design flexibility with exceptional aesthetics and haptics. TPSiV® elastomers are ready to use, melt processable, and recyclable. It does not require post processing step to deliver desired smooth feel and surface finishing.
- Empower Creativity – DuPont is providing essential innovations to industries and individuals alike, offering a wide range of technologies that transform industries and better our lives. Our sustainability goals encompass not only our own workplace and manufacturing practices but the positive impact that our materials enable for the everyday person.
The BABYZEN YOYO2 stroller is a good example. This foldable stroller is designed to absorb vibration and impact from uneven or rough surfaces so parents can walk their children with ease and confidence. This is made possible with a best-in-class suspension system made with DuPont™ Hytrel® TPE. The material provides an optimal combination of flexibility and stiffness that improves performance and durability with a lighter weight than other plastics or rubber. In addition to Hytrel®, the BABYZEN YOYO2 features more than 50 parts throughout its construction, including suspension and mechanical components made with DuPont™ Delrin® and Zytel® resins, to provide stiffness, toughness, and wear resistance.
In addition, an innovative portfolio of our world-class DuPont™ Delrin® product family will be introduced via Tech Talk at 13:50-14:10 at booth R61 in Hall 10 delivered by Leo Wu, APAC Business Manager of DuPont Mobility & Materials. New Delrin® Renewable Attributed has the potential to be 100% recyclable, enabling financial and environmental benefits. It also features a lower GWP (Global Warming Potential) across its lifecycle, confirmed through life cycle assessment (LCA*), due in large part to the fact that Delrin® Renewable Attributed base polymer is produced from 100% waste derived bio-feedstock in conformance with ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) mass balance certification.
Delrin® Renewable Attributed exhibits excellent physical properties, ensuring low system cost, high part performance and extending applications lifetime, which means less material used in replacing parts and enabling our customers to meet their own sustainability goals. Components made with Delrin® Renewable Attributed are used in the transportation, material handling, healthcare industries, and other industrial and consumer applications.
DuPont representatives are excited for this opportunity to meet in-person with customers and partners interested in exploring our products, services, technical capabilities, and overarching support of sustainable practices that influence everything we do. We look forward to seeing you at Chinaplas 2021 and to collaborating on Inventing a Better N:OW.
N.B.*: sustainability assessment conducted using a cradle to gate Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in accordance with ISO 14040/14044 methodology.
