WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) and The Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce (DEBCC) today announced a partnership to elevate diversity and equity in Delaware's business community, with an aim to level the playing field and increase participation and inclusion among the First State's minority-owned small businesses. DuPont will be joining the DEBCC as a Premier Member, and both organizations will be launching a Supplier Diversity Series, premiering October 20, 2021, to increase the participation rates of minority-owned businesses as suppliers and businesses partners.
"We are excited to partner with the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerice to provide opportunities for small and diverse businesses in the communities in which we live, and work; something DuPont has been committed to for over 45 years," said Miguel Gonzalez, DuPont Chief Procurement Officer. "At DuPont, we value the strategic relationships we have with our suppliers and the significant role they play in assisting us to deliver on our Purpose to empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive. We're proud of our long history of collaborating with suppliers that represent our diverse employee and customer base and look forward to continuing to expand our diverse supplier network."
"Supplier diversity is, quite simply, good for business. The higher the participation rates of all types of businesses, a greater and more diverse pool of talent is at the table, which ultimately improves business results. We are extremely grateful to welcome DuPont as a Premier Member to our organization, and we know that they will be a tremendous partner in helping us level the playing field and advance Delaware's collective economic footprint," said Ayanna Khan, DEBCC Founder, President, & CEO.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About The Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce
DEBCC works to ensure that minority and other disadvantaged entrepreneurs are not left behind due to a lack of support to help them achieve success. DEBCC provides the necessary assistance and support systems to ensure that minority-owned businesses advance their economic footprint across Delaware. DEBCC serves as a vital hub for connecting minority-owned business owners and entrepreneurs with the resources needed to assist them in growing their enterprise and creating new economic opportunities and job growth all throughout the First State. Importantly, DEBCC is an all-inclusive Chamber, dedicated to economic advancement and equality for all. For more information, visit http://www.DEBCC.org.
