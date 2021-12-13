WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Water & Protection today announced it is making a charitable contribution as part of a donor partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support the foundation's ongoing efforts to honor fallen firefighters and provide resources to their families. Now through the end of 2022, DuPont Water & Protection will donate a portion of its proceeds – up to $100,000 – to NFFF for every thermal liner made with Nomex® Nano and every particulate protective hood made with Nomex® Nano Flex sold in the US and Canada by authorized licensees.
"We're committed to honoring our fallen heroes and helping to support their families who need and deserve our continued assistance as they rebuild their lives," said Troy Markel, Chairman of the Board, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. "We are grateful for the support from DuPont, which will allow us to continue this important work and to provide help to our firefighters in reducing future injuries and deaths."
DuPont is committed to constantly innovating its products to offer firefighters the most advanced, state-of-the-art FR protection. Nomex® Nano in thermal liners reduces weight and bulk while maintaining thermal protection performance (TPP) and significantly improving total heat loss and drying rate. With its higher air permeability, Nomex® helps to reduce heat stress, which is a significant contributing factor in on-duty firefighter deaths. And Nomex® Nano Flex in particulate protective hoods maintains breathability and situational awareness while improving TPP and providing 95%+ particle filtration with moisture transport. This added particle protection addresses an unseen threat, as more than half of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths are from cancer due to chronic chemical and smoke exposure.
"This donation – and our associated partnership with the NFFF – is an example of our continued commitment to the firefighter community," said Jeff Fackler, NA Business Development Director – DuPont Personal Protection. "We will continue to innovate in our offering of advanced personal protection solutions to help keep firefighters safe."
Every day, firefighter apparel made with DuPont™ Nomex® fiber helps protect those who put their lives on the line. For more information, visit DuPont personal protective equipment solutions for emergency response.
DuPont's contribution to NFFF was made in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of September 11 and the 40th Anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. This year, NFFF held their annual National Memorial Service on October 3, 2021, in Emmitsburg, MD, and honored 215 fallen firefighters.
