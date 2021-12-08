WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Personal Protection announces the winner of their eighth annual North America DuPont™ Kevlar® Innovation Award. The award highlights excellence in innovative glove and sleeve designs from brand licensees that use Kevlar® fiber in mechanical and thermal protection solutions.
"We look forward to seeing award submissions from our licensees every year," said David Domnisch, global leader, DuPont Personal Protection. "Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain constraints have presented additional challenges to all manufacturers, their commitment to investment in new protection material technology continues to encourage us, especially in relation to submissions we received for award consideration this year."
This year's pool of submissions included gloves and sleeves that use Kevlar® fiber in their construction and challenged traditional benchmarks for mechanical and thermal protection. All submissions were evaluated against standard criteria that include innovation in product design and use of Kevlar® to enhance protection benefits, an ability to meet customers' unmet protection needs and the potential to capitalize on market opportunities in the industrial marketplace.
This year's winner is:
- Ansell HyFlex® 11-290 with INTERCEPT™ Technology and Kevlar® Comfort Engineered Yarn, this comfortable sleeve features an ergonomic design with ANSI/ISEA 105-16 A5 cut protection. Nine compression zones regulate pressure levels to enhance blood circulation and stabilize arm muscles, aiding in the prevention of injuries. Its ergonomic design makes for a perfect fit, and breathable material improves comfort throughout the day. Strong thermo-resistant fibers protect users against heat up to 100C/212F (EN407 contact heat protection level 1). Additionally, an integrated elbow pad protects against impact and extends the longevity of the product.
DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber – with its light weight, durability and extraordinary strength – is used to make a variety of garments, accessories and equipment that provides both cut and heat resistance. For over 50 years, DuPont has continuously taken on new challenges, with our technical staff driving innovation and working on a range of new opportunities through collaborations with communities, industrial manufacturers and governments. We continue to deliver the strength, durability and performance of Kevlar® to those who need reliable PPE solutions. Kevlar® fiber pushes boundaries and defies obstacles every day, so that everyone can get home safely.
For more information on how DuPont, along with its licensee partners, are redefining the standards for performance and comfort in worker protection, visit DuPont™ Kevlar® Innovation Awards. Connect with DuPont Personal Protection on LinkedIn and Twitter and with Kevlar® on YouTube.
About DuPont Personal Protection
From first responders to industrial workers, DuPont provides a wide range of personal protection solutions, including some of the most trusted and innovative brands in the industry, such as Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek® and Tychem® to meet your safety needs. More information can be found at personalprotection.dupont.com
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in delivering innovation for life's essential needs in water, shelter and safety, enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands that include Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Great Stuff™, Styrofoam™ and FilmTec®.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About Ansell
Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. The world's need for better protection never stops, so Ansell is constantly researching, developing and investing to manufacture and distribute cutting edge product innovation and technology, marketed under well-known brands that customers trust. Operating in two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, Ansell is the market leader that continues to grow, employing 14,000 people worldwide. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA and Asia Pacific, customers in more than 100 countries around the world trust Ansell and its protection solutions.
*Ansell, HyFlex, and INTERCEPT are trademarks owned by Ansell Limited and/or its affiliates.
