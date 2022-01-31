WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced an up to 15 percent price increase for products across its ion exchange resin portfolio, effective February 1, 2022 as local regulations and contracts allow.
The new prices enable DuPont to provide customers with a reliable supply while managing the continued sharp rise in costs to produce and ship its ion exchange resin products—including the costs of key materials, labor, energy, freight and packaging.
Account Managers will provide customers with specific details for the products purchased from DuPont Water Solutions.
All new orders will be confirmed at the new price. In some cases, existing orders confirmed at previous pricing but invoicing on or after the effective date will be reconfirmed at the higher price if permitted under the specific legal framework in the country the sales transaction is conducted.
DuPont's technologies, which today help purify about 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. The company offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges through a broad portfolio of water purification and separation technologies including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), membrane degasification, and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems.
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
