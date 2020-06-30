WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont today announced that Kimberly Markiewicz has been appointed Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I). She will report to Darrell Ford, Chief Human Resources Officer.
In this role, Markiewicz will advance DuPont's global DE&I programs and initiatives to help fuel innovation that leads to business success.
"I am thrilled with Kimberly's appointment as she brings the knowledge, passion and leadership to further our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion so everyone in and outside our DuPont community can feel safe, valued, seen and heard," said Ford. "Kim is the right person at this unique time in our history to drive meaningful change."
Markiewicz currently serves as a leader of DuPont PRIDE Employee Resource Group, and is an active sponsor and presenter of LGBTQ+ workshops at national conferences and events. Her appointment elevates DuPont's ongoing focus on and commitment to DE&I programs and initiatives, as she takes full responsibility for DE&I globally.
Throughout her career, Markiewicz has been a leader in advancing underrepresented populations in STEM fields and women and minorities in the workplace. She is a member of the Society of Women Engineers Corporate Partnership Council, the Women in Engineering Pro-active Network, the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) which includes serving on the DuPont Minorities in Engineering Award Committee.
"I look forward to what we can accomplish in cultivating an even more diverse, equitable and inclusive work culture that leads toward sustainable organizational progress," said Markiewicz. "I fundamentally believe we can effect that change to meet the challenges we face today and support a diverse workforce that delivers on a promise of innovation and drives positive change in the communities we call home."
Markiewicz is also actively engaged in community organizations, including the Delaware Fund for Women, YWCA, the Human Rights Campaign and mentoring in her local school district.
Markiewicz joined DuPont in 1995 as a chemical engineer. Since that time, she has held roles of increasing responsibility in engineering, operations, human resources, and environmental, health and safety. She most recently served as Vice President, Environmental, Health & Safety. She received a BS in chemical engineering from University of Texas.
