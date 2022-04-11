Dupont Circle Solutions, a growing Salesforce consulting firm, has been named a 2022 Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dupont Circle Solutions, a boutique Salesforce consulting firm that partners with organizations to deliver value and outcomes through the implementation and optimization of Salesforce, announced that it was named among the best places to work in the Medium Company category on the 2022 Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work list.
DCS is a remote-centric, inclusive, employee-focused workplace that strives to create a uniquely great home for enthusiastic Salesforce professionals. DCS's comprehensive benefits, dedication to training, and culture align with its commitment to its employee's growth, development, and wellness.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition, especially because it is based on employee feedback, and is directly tied to the culture and environment that we are focused on building every single day," said Erin Hatten, Managing Director, at DCS. "This honor and recognition wouldn't be possible without all of our fabulous team members, who make DCS truly the best place to work. We're proud to be building not just great systems, but also a great workplace."
The Washington Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work program honors 75 Greater Washington companies that scored highest among hundreds of employers that participated in Quantum Workplace's annual employee engagement survey. Now in its 16th year, the Best Places to Work results are quantitative, based on survey responses from employees themselves, rather than a panel of outside judges. The survey evaluates important factors including engagement, team effectiveness, trust in leadership, dynamics, retention, and more.
To learn more about Dupont Circle Solutions, visit http://www.dupontcirclesolutions.com/.
