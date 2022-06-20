Dupont Circle Solutions, a growing Salesforce consulting firm, has been named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Washington Post and ranked first place in the small company category.
ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dupont Circle Solutions, a concierge technology consulting firm that specializes in Salesforce, announced that it was recognized as the first place 'Top Workplace' in the small company category on The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces list.
DCS is a remote-centric, inclusive, employee-focused workplace that strives to create a uniquely great home for enthusiastic Salesforce professionals. Their comprehensive benefits, dedication to training, and culture align with their commitment to their employee's growth, development, and wellness. Earlier this year, DCS was also named to the 2022 Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work list.
"It is an honor to be recognized by the Washington Post and our employees as a top workplace, alongside so many other wonderful organizations," said Erin Hatten. "We continue to grow year over year, creating unique opportunities for our team members every single day. We pride ourselves on our innovation, maintaining partnerships with our clients, and never losing sight of the big picture."
The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. More than 7,000 area companies were invited to participate and 518 were surveyed, a record high. The top companies were selected based on survey responses from more than 72,000 employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.
"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."
