WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) has announced a global price increase of $0.30 / liter for its MECS® sulfuric acid catalyst products. Subject to the terms of applicable contracts, the new pricing will take effect immediately.

About DuPont Clean Technologies

The Clean Technologies division of DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering, with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications - MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. We make everyday life better, safer, cleaner. http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

08/3/21

For further information contact:

DuPont Clean Technologies    

Jeannie Branzaru    

Tel: +1-913-327-3552    

jeannie.e.branzaru@dupont.com    

MECS® Sulfuric Acid Catalyst

Cristina Kulczycki

Tel: +1-314-275-5700

cristina.kulczycki@dupont.com

 

SOURCE DuPont

