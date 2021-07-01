GENEVA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Mobility & Materials is proud to announce that its Dordrecht production facility in the Netherlands has been recertified to retain its International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).
First certified in 2019, the Dordrecht production facility was the first DuPont manufacturing site to receive ISCC certification and was the first plant producing POM (polyoxymethylene – also known as acetal) worldwide to be certified. ISCC is a globally applicable sustainability certification system and covers all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, circular and bio-based materials, and renewables. The certification helps ensure upstream supply chain traceability and contributes to the implementation of environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable production in global supply chains.
The Dordrecht production facility produces DuPont™ Delrin® acetal polymer used across many industries for components in applications requiring stiffness and durability with low friction and wear resistance. DuPont has recently introduced Delrin® Renewable Attributed, the first acetal polymer to be ISCC PLUS certified. It demonstrates a world-class environmental impact profile* and is produced using 100 percent bio-feedstock from waste in accordance with mass balance principles, and with 100 percent certified renewable energy**.
"Delrin® has ambitious sustainability goals that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals that we are working to achieve by 2030," said Andreas Zoeller, global business leader, Delrin®, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "Our state-of-the-art facility in Dordrecht is both a company and industry leader in sustainable production of a sustainable product. We are proud of continued achievements recognized by this recertification."
DuPont™ Delrin® Renewable Attributed resin is used in crucial industries including healthcare, material handling, automotive, and consumer electronics where safety and comfort matters. The material can be up to 100 percent recycled in the manufacturing process via regrind enabling financial and environmental benefits that help customers reach their own sustainability goals.
The Dordrecht production facility is a good example of DuPont's commitment to moving toward a carbon neutral footprint through increasing use of renewable energy resources while also reducing waste, water, and energy usage in operations and production. Delrin® Renewable Attributed is another DuPont innovation that considers green chemistry principles that demonstrate a circular economy option for product reuse and recycling – all proudly made at ISCC-certified Dordrecht production facility.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit https://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
*Sustainability assessment conducted using a cradle-to-gate Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in accordance with ISO 14040/14044 methodology.
**According to EU wind scope 1+2
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.
