WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) Mobility & Materials is proud to announce that it has been named a 2021 R&D 100 Award winner in the Mechanical/Materials category. The R&D 100 Awards have been recognized as the most prestigious innovation awards program for the past 58 years, annually recognizing 100 winning products and technologies that will change industries and improve lives for years to come. This recognition continues DuPont's impressive streak of new product innovation, having 31 finalists and ten R&D 100 winners in the last eight years.
DuPont is being recognized for its Delrin® Renewable Attributed RA511CPE, the first commercial acetal homopolymer with a world-class environmental impact profile. Delrin® Renewable Attributed products demonstrate up to 75 percent reduction in Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to fossil-based Delrin®. The innovative material comprises three renewable resources:
- Municipal waste converted to steam as a heating source for the production process
- Wind energy for renewable electricity to run the manufacturing facility
- Bio-feedstock from secondary waste converted to bio-methanol for the Delrin® Renewable Attributed base polymer
"Sustainability is important to DuPont, to our customers, and to consumers who are increasingly concerned about environmental impacts," said Valéry Rebizant, Global Product Technical Specialist, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "By adopting Delrin® Renewable Attributed, our customers can design parts that are lightweight, durable, reliable, and made with renewable materials. We are proud of this recognition of both our technical capability to produce sustainable polymers and our ongoing efforts to integrate innovative resources into our operations."
The base polymer for Delrin® Renewable Attributed is produced from 100% certified bio-feedstock from waste in accordance with mass balance principles and is accredited through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) mass balance certification system. Delrin® Renewable Attributed is the stiffest unreinforced engineering resin available and used for applications that require a high degree of durability, reliability, and long service life. It exhibits all the same mechanical properties and performance advantages as traditional fossil-based Delrin®. Naturally resilient and self-lubricating, Delrin® Renewable Attributed is ideal for gears, conveyor belts (material handling), consumer electronics, smart and wearable drug delivery devices, safety restraint systems in automotive, and consumer applications. Delrin® Renewable Attributed can support our customers in meeting with performance and sustainability goals.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit https://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
