WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the expansion of its ion exchange resin manufacturing production to address the high global demand for its pharmaceutical products such as excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
DuPont Water Solutions is a leading producer of separation and filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration membranes, as well as ion exchange resins. While its technologies are critical to the purification of drinking water, many of those same technologies are critical to separations and concentrations across the life science industries to produce food, beverages, therapeutic drugs and diagnostics. Ion exchange resins also facilitate pharmaceutical formulations and advanced drug delivery when used as excipients or APIs.
To support their pharmaceutical customers' growth and needs for cGMP qualified products, DuPont is expanding its ability to manufacture and supply these critical products. With the additions of a few key technologies to its production operations, these investments will enhance security of supply for improving present and future drug formulations.
The production expansion will be in phases. The first phase—to increase capacity of DuPont's dedicated cGMP pharmaceutical production units in Chauny, France—is complete with qualifications underway. Future phases—which will focus on increased supply of highly demanded excipient and absorbent products—are expected in the coming years.
"When our customers select one of our products, they count on us to supply not just what they need today, but what they need for the lifetime of their products," said Condylia Courtney, Global Product Line Manager for Ion Exchange Resins. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to growing with our customers and ensuring supply of their critical excipients."
Along with the production expansion, DuPont is also increasing regulatory resources. The expanded regulatory team will continue to work with technical experts to develop new applications, launch new products, and work to guarantee best product quality and performance across various markets.
Since the 1950s, these ion exchange resins have been used as both active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as excipients used in suspension formulation for controlled release and taste-masking. DuPont's portfolio enables different drug delivery systems such as gummies, facilitates tablet disintegration, enables abuse deterrent formulations, and provides solutions for drug stability as well as solubility enhancement. DuPont's brands, such as DuPont™ AmberLite™, DuPont ™ AmberChrom™, DuPont™ Duolite™ and FilmTec™ are well established and recognized across the pharmaceutical industry.
