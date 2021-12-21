TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the leading sustainable materials solution partner for advanced interconnects, DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS) will showcase its broad portfolio of innovative circuit materials at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Exhibition in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The show will be held from December 21-23, 2021 and DuPont will exhibit in Booth #K-816. From the Mars Rover to the most advanced smart devices, DuPont provides solutions leading to sustainable, large-scale, world-changing discoveries for conquering the next frontier.
"Recently, we invested to enhance our circuit fabrication capabilities in Taiwan to provide a total solutions approach, to help solve customers' critical interconnect challenges, and develop next generation technology. The newly renovated pilot lab located in Taoyuan Taiwan (Dayuan site) covers both Make Hole Conductive (MHC) and Electrolytic Plating (EP) processes, to accelerate metalization product development and scale-up tests," said Yuanyuan Zhou, business leader, Metallization & Imaging, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. "Our direct metallization line enables the full fabrication of flexible PCB and supports the development of new Pyralux® laminate products. The full module Vertical Conveyor Plating (VCP) tool and seed layer etching pilot line enable full size panel and pattern plating process, supporting new product scale-up validation and customer sampling," said Zhou.
According to Prismark, a leading consulting firm, the increasing demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the communications industry, growth in connected devices, and the advancements in automotive electronics are driving the growth of the electronics industry. Emerging trends include integration of reliability, more functionality and miniaturization of PCBs, as well as growing demand for high-speed data and signal transmission.
DuPont Interconnect Solutions presents a broad product portfolio designed for fine-line applications including High-Density Interconnect (HDI), Substrate-like PCB (SLP), IC Substrate and Copper Pillar Interconnection segments. Renowned for excellent performance, consistent quality, and industry expertise, DuPont features metallization and circuit imaging technologies that include imaging photoresist products, ionic palladium catalyst products for electroless copper plating, and via filling electrolytic copper solutions. To address the growing market need, DuPont offers a total solution approach that helps the IC substrate fabricators to shorten the capacity build-up time and improve production efficiency.
Offerings include:
Circuposit™ SAP8000 Electroless Copper — A new generation SAP electroless copper for IC substrate, Circuposit™ is designed for advanced packages that require low roughness dielectrics and low Dk and Df properties for fine line and high frequency design.
Microfill™ SFP-II Acid Plating Copper — A novel pattern plating solution for advanced package substrate, designed for good pattern distribution for big unit size high performance computer applications. It features excellent pattern uniformity and thickness improvement at fine line area, as well as outstanding via-filling capability and trace shape performance, which makes it suitable for fine line SAP pattern plating application.
Riston® DI15 & DI16 Dry Film Photoresist — These are advanced fine line direct imaging photoresist solutions for IC substrate applications. They have excellent fine line adhesion and resolution, outstanding low trace void performance, excellent chemical resistance to plating process, and superior conformation to reduce defect rate and improve production yield.
In addition, DuPont's low-loss and signal integrity total solutions are designed to meet the needs for higher frequency and higher speed signal transmission applications in the 5G era. Pyralux® Flexible Copper Clad Laminate (FCCL) can help save space by reducing thickness and weight, allowing more design freedom with unrestricted inspiration.
Pyralux® TFH/TFHS — A flexible double-sided/single-sided copper-clad laminate featuring an adhesive-less, all-polyimide dielectric layer and a rolled annealed copper foil optimized for minimal insertion loss. This material exhibits excellent low-loss performance, enabling remarkable lower signal transmission loss in high-speed digital and high-frequency circuit applications.
Furthermore, Laird Performance Materials, which is now part of DuPont, designs and manufactures high performance materials to mitigate electromagnetic interference and suppress broadband common mode noise.
Thermal Interface Materials Tflex™/Tputty™ — Thermal interface materials that bridge the interface between hot components and heat sink assembly. Low dk product portfolio designed to mitigate electromagnetic interference.
Inductive Components CM5441/CM6050 series — Broadband high current common mode chokes designed to suppress broadband common mode noise effectively and efficiently.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
# # #
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
21/12/21
Media Contact
Ivy Li, DuPont, +86 21 38622192, ivy.li@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont