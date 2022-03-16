WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS), a business segment under Electronics & Industrial, announced today that effective April 1, 2022, or as contracts permit, an energy surcharge will be added to the invoices for all products in the ICS business. The energy surcharge will be set monthly, depending on the ICE Brent Crude average price, and each month, ICS will continue to evaluate the need for the energy surcharge.
ICS serves electronics and industrial customers worldwide with innovations in Kapton® polyimide films, Pyralux® laminated circuit materials, Riston® dry film, metallization chemistries, and thermal management and EMI shielding solution from Laird Performance Materials.
ICS is committed to supporting customers' critical needs and is working to ensure performance, quality, and reliability as we navigate significant changes in the external environment.
