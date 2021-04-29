WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS), a business segment under Electronics & Industrial, announced today that effective June 15, 2021, or as contracts permit, prices will increase for selected products.
The price increases will be up to 10 percent, depending upon the product**. ICS serves electronics and industrial customers worldwide with innovations in Kapton® polyimide films, Pyralux® laminated circuit materials, Riston® dry film, and DuPont's family of metallization chemistries.
ICS is committed to supporting customers' critical needs and is working to ensure performance, quality, and reliability as we navigate significant changes in the external environment.
**ICS Metallization & Imaging purified, concentrated copper sulphate solutions may have price increases of more than 10 percent.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
4/29/21
Media Contact
Winnie Chou, DuPont, +886-3-377-3578, Winnie.chou@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont