WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) officially launched its latest Life Protection portfolio utilizing the CoreMatrix™ Technology at Milipol Paris 2021. CoreMatrix™ is a monolithic fabric structure that can significantly reduce backface trauma, while increasing ballistic and fragmentation performance in body armor for military and law enforcement personnel. The CoreMatrix™ Technology was purchased from TexTech Industries in February 2021.
"The addition of the CoreMatrix™ to the family of DuPont Life Protection solutions enables us to offer a more comprehensive portfolio to meet any and all protection needs for soldiers and law enforcement personnel," said John Richard, vice president, DuPont Safety Solutions. "With the combination of the CoreMatrix™ Technology and current and future fiber technologies we are well positioned to offer the best, most flexible and lightest weight solutions available."
DuPont is delivering the most advanced ballistic protection military, law enforcement and global security officers require for the hazards they face. CoreMatrix™ enables the most flexible, lightweight ballistic solutions to meet enhanced durability standards for body armor including the new National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards. In addition to enhanced protection, the new technology also increases the comfort of wearing bullet-resistant body armor.
The three new products being introduced at Milipol Paris 2021 are the next generation of the Kevlar® based CoreMatrix™ line designed to improve the comfort and durability of soft body armor for both police and military personnel. Each product has its own performance characteristics to be used in hybrid solutions with other materials to meet the performance needs of the end user.
The needs of today's military, law enforcement and global security professionals require advanced materials to help protect those who protect people worldwide. DuPont is committed to providing the most innovative solutions designed for specific hazards, and this acquisition strengthens an increasingly robust portfolio of technologies to help our customers meet their current and future challenges.
To learn more, please visit our website or stop by and see the product at our Milipol booth 5A G026.
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
# # #
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
10/19/2021
Media Contact
Megan Morris, DuPont, +1 804-383-3596, Megan-Elizabeth.Morris@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont