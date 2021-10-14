WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today introduced its new DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures – one-piece silicone stoppers and tubings made from biomedical-grade silicone elastomers – as a welcome addition to its existing overmolded assembly portfolio for biopharma processing applications.
Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures are designed specifically to seal threaded glass and plastic bottles and containers used for critical fluid transfer, media and buffer pooling and storage, and sample collection in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes.
"Adding a complementary range to the Liveo™ Pharma Overmolded Assemblies (OMA) line demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer requirements in terms of supply flexibility and broader portfolio solutions," said Michele Vigliotti, Regional Marketing Manager EMEA, DuPont Healthcare. "And the new pharma bottle closures deliver the same promises of product purity, performance, quality and reliability as the rest of our pharma product line."
Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures include a one-piece silicone seal part made from biomedical-grade platinum-cured silicone elastomer molded with high-purity platinum-cured silicone tubing. This makes the product particularly suitable for preventing leak and contamination risk.
Both the silicone extruded tubing and molded parts are constructed with biomedical-grade silicone elastomers formulated and compounded by DuPont to enable high purity by design.
The one-piece silicone seal part is designed to the end user's specific needs and is manufactured and packaged in a strictly controlled clean manufacturing environment at the company's FDA-registered Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Michigan, USA, which is dedicated to the manufacture of silicone-based materials for pharma and medical devices.
Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures meet the highest standards in terms of biocompatibility and regulatory requirements and can be sterilized by autoclave and gamma irradiation for use in aseptic environments.
The cured silicone seal parts currently are available for GL45 and 38-430 neck bottles and containers. Silicone tubing is available in Shore A durometers of 50, 65 and 80. A range of tubing lengths and diameters can be accommodated according to the end-user's specific needs. The number and dimensions of tubing pieces molded to the seal part are determined by the closure size. Customized tolerances to meet customers' specific application requirements are available upon request. An external polypropylene cap is supplied with the silicone closure assembly.
The new closures will be showcased at three upcoming biopharmaceutical industry events: CBioPC in Nanjing, China, on October 15 and 16; INTERPHEX in New York, New York, USA, October 19 through 21; and CPhI in Milan, Italy, November 19 through 21.
