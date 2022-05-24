MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High-Performance Grease carries NLGI High-Performance Multiuse (HPM) Grease Certification for easy selection
WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of new MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High Performance Grease. The multipurpose grease, certified with National Lubricating Grease Institute's (NLGI) HPM + LT (High-Performance Multiuse Grease with enhanced low-temperature performance) designation, is appropriate for a broad range of applications, such as gears or slides in centrifuge pumps, blend tank agitators, spindles, gearboxes, bushings, actuators, springs and more.
As a synthetic, MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High Performance Grease offers improved performance and durability than mineral-oil-based greases. It also can be used at temperatures as low as -58°F (-50°C), allowing additional application flexibility.
Introduced in late 2020, the NLGI HPM Grease Program provides licensing and product certification for greases used in various lubricating applications. The HPM and associated specifications were developed by NLGI in conjunction with grease users and specifiers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) interviewed during the specification-setting process. According to NLGI, the specification's limits are "challenging yet achievable" to set a new performance standard that grease users and specifiers can utilize in selecting greases for their applications.
"It is important to note this certification was developed by NLGI industry experts and end-users familiar with what it really means for a grease to be both high-performance and multipurpose," said MOLYKOTE® global marketing manager Marjorie Dwane. "We are pleased to be able to offer HPM-certified MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High Performance Grease. The certification allows our customers to save time and money when qualifying and using the lubricant, assures quality, simplifies maintenance, and streamlines inventory."
More information on the new lubricant can be found at molykote.com.
About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants
For more than 70 years, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com.
Follow MOLYKOTE® on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/showcase/molykotelubricants
About NLGI
Incorporated in 1933 as the National Association of Lubricating Grease Manufacturers, Inc., NLGI is a not-for-profit trade association, primarily composed of companies that manufacture and market all types of lubricating grease. Membership is by company rather than by individual. Associated with the manufacturers are companies who serve them with equipment, supplies and services. Additionally, there are research and educational groups and member companies whose interests primarily are technical. Another category for membership is Consumer, which is for organizations that are users of lubricating grease. The Institute thus works continuously to strengthen its association by rendering service to the end-user of grease as well as those on the manufacturing side.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
Image:
High-resolution:
https://www.dupont.com/content/dam/dupont/amer/us/en/Molykote/public/images/articles/shutterstock_1731252976.jpg
Low-resolution:
https://www.dupont.com/content/dam/dupont/amer/us/en/Molykote/public/images/articles/shutterstock_1731252976%20low.jpg
Proposed caption:
New MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High Performance Grease, certified with National Lubricating Grease Institute's (NLGI) HPM + LT (High-Performance Multiuse Grease with enhanced low-temperature performance) designation.
