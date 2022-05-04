Creating solutions to enhance reliability and transmission speed in 5G
SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM) is collaborating with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan to demonstrate the value of DuPont™ GreenTape™ LTCC (Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramics) material used in AiP (Antenna in Package) applications. This collaboration is resulting in an ideal alternative to existing Print Circuit Board (PCB) options.
An in-depth introductory video of the technology will be officially launched at Booth #104 inside the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show (DMEMS) 2022 from May 4 to May 5, 2022.
In 5G communication, millimeter wave (mmWave) radio frequencies are used to achieve ultra-high speed, large capacity and ultra-low latency. GreenTape™ LTCC and Argentum conductive pastes are used to form radio frequency components, substrates, and Antenna in Package for Radio Frequency Front End Modules in 5G mmWave small cells/peripherals. The LTCC system offers advantages of higher reliability, excellent electrical performance, good thermal conductivity and outstanding environmental resistance, which enables a higher degree of design freedom.
"We're honored to collaborate with ITRI to demonstrate the value of DuPontTM MCM GreenTapeTM LTCC systems for Antenna in Package applications. To achieve better efficiency and lower power consumption in the antenna array and Radio Frequency Front End module, RF circuit design and low loss material with good thermal stability & reliability will be the critical success factors. ITRI has very strong capabilities which include circuit design, LTCC prototyping, system assembly and testing, and RF performance validation. This collaboration successfully showcases DuPontTM MCM GreenTapeTM LTCC as a perfect material system for Antenna in Package applications," said Yu-Ling Hsiao, global technology leader, DuPont MCM.
"LTCC delivers both superior environmental tolerance and a high level of design freedom in high frequency applications. It is perfectly suited for use in RF transceiver devices at 5G mmWave band, such as 28GHz and 39GHz," said Tzong-Ming Lee, ITRI vice president and general director of Material and Chemical Research Laboratories. "Using single material DuPont™ MCM LTCC GreenTape™, we are able to maintain good thermal stability and heat performance while significantly reducing insertion loss. This has opened the door to developing new AiP substrates, reducing size and signal loss."
In July, DuPont MCM will hold a joint seminar with ITRI of Taiwan in Taipei to introduce the latest prototype to the market.
About DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials
DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM) is a leading global supplier of printable, stretchable, and thermoformable functional inks and pastes. With over 50 years of developing products for our customers, we are relied upon every day in automotive electronics, telecommunications systems, consumer electronics, aerospace, satellite communications, military, industrial, bio, and healthcare applications. We are committed to innovation through seamless collaboration with customers, providing cutting-edge products and solutions to address critical challenges of today and tomorrow. To learn more about the MCM business, please visit https://www.dupont.com/brands/microcircuit-and-component-materials.html.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About ITRI
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.
Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
05/04/2022
Media Contact
Christine Swart, DuPont, +1 248-979-4303, christine.swart@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont