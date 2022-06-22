DuPont™ GreenTape™LTCC Material Systems enables AiP solutions for SATCOM applications.
DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM) demonstrates its GreenTape™ low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) solutions at IMS 2022 (Booth Number:2502) alongside strategic partner TMY Technology Inc.(TMYTEK).
In SATCOM applications, reliability is vital for AiP solutions. DuPont™ GreenTape™ LTCC systems provide superior heat dissipation, coefficient of thermal expansion, and excellent moisture resistance which are critical for achieving higher reliability in TMYTEK's new 8x8 tile-based, dual-polarization phased array antenna.
A novel module from TMYTEK is on display that integrates numerous 8x8 tile-based dual-polarization phased array antennas with a curved cover. The compact size overcomes the technical limitations of a large single array antenna. The module can receive signals from hundreds of kilometers away under harsh conditions, thanks to the high mechanical endurance and thermal stability of DuPont™ GreenTape™LTCC materials, making them excellent solutions for industries such as aerospace, shipbuilding, and oil drilling platforms.
"We're thrilled to present our GreenTape™ materials with TMYTEK's latest solutions for ESA," said Andy Kao, Global Telcom Segment Leader, DuPont MCM, adding, "Our collaboration illustrates again that DuPont™ GreenTape™LTCC is a great choice for AiP applications."
"We enjoy working with DuPont MCM to develop the LTCC phased array antenna solution for SATCOM applications. The combined features deliver LTCC-based design and scale flexibility, strong durability, and stable performance for ESA," said TMYTEK Founder and CEO Su-Wei Chang.
In addition, DuPont MCM and TMYTEK are also collaborating to develop solutions for 5G mmWave applications.
About DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials
DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM) is a leading global supplier of printable, stretchable, and thermoformable functional inks and pastes. With over 50 years of developing products for our customers, we are relied upon every day in automotive electronics, telecommunications systems, consumer electronics, aerospace, satellite communications, military, industrial, bio, and healthcare applications. We are committed to innovation through seamless collaboration with customers, providing cutting-edge products and solutions to address critical challenges of today and tomorrow. To learn more about the MCM business, please visit https://www.dupont.com/brands/microcircuit-and-component-materials.html.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About TMYTEK
TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com
