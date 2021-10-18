WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today introduced an advanced suite of silver bearing thick film paste conductors to enable In-Mold Electronic devices. The new conductors ME102, ME604 and ME614, have key advancements to improve thermoformability, conductivity and fine line performance. These offerings enable high productivity, improved mechanical and electrical properties allowing extended freedom in the electronic design of In-Mold Electronics devices. These devices include next generation LiDAR systems for autonomous driving or touch steering wheels with transparent 3D shaped surfaces for enhanced user experience.
Key advancements of the new ME range include:
- ME102 as a highly conductive thick film conductive paste for antennae, heater and RFID functions
- ME604 as a general-purpose thick film conductive paste with improved thermoformability and conductivity
- ME614 thick film conductive paste with added laser ablation property for very fine line applications
"This innovative new offering demonstrates a range of superior technical properties to meet different customer requirements. We are excited to introduce the ME product range to the market globally and expect a positive impact in accelerating the wider adoption of the emerging In-Mold Electronics technology," said Peter Weigand, global automotive segment manager, DuPont Microcircuit Materials.
DuPont continues to invest in research, development and intellectual property involving In-Mold paste technology to address customer needs in this growing market. DuPont Microcircuit Materials has over 50 years of experience in the development, manufacture, sale and support of specialized thick film paste compositions for a wide variety of electronic applications in the display, automotive, biomedical, industrial, military and telecommunications markets.
For more information on DuPont Microcircuit Materials, please visit http://mcm.dupont.com
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility & Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit http://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
# # #
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
10/18/21
Media Contact
Jo Klein, DuPont, +49 6102 820 5617, ti.comms@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont