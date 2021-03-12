WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today introduced an advanced screen printable sinter silver product for power semiconductor die attach that improves reliability and productivity in the power module assembly process.
The product, DuPont™ DA510, is an advanced pressure sintering silver paste that delivers high thermal and electrical conductivity, fast takt time and superior sintered density. The associated thermal cycle reliability enables the assembly of high performance and high-density power modules for the automotive power electronics industry segment. The new sintering silver, from the DuPont Microcircuit Materials business, is ideally suited to enable the utilization of wide band semiconductor MOSFET chips in the rapidly increasing auto electrification market and beyond. DuPont™ DA510 has also shown promising results for potential use in power module heat sink attachment applications due to its ability for high quality, large area prints.
"The DuPont™ DA510 sinter silver offers excellent reliability and productivity and we will continue to innovate and build on this technology," said Peter Weigand, Global Automotive Segment Manager, DuPont Microcircuit Materials. "This newest offering demonstrates a range of superior technical properties to meet different customers' manufacturing process requirements. We are excited about introducing this new product to our customers globally and expect very positive results from early adoption customers."
Weigand noted that DuPont continues to invest in research, development and intellectual property involving die attach paste technology to address customer needs in this growing market segment.
DuPont Microcircuit Materials has over 50 years of experience in the development, manufacture, sale and support of specialized thick film compositions for a wide variety of electronic applications in the display, automotive, biomedical, industrial, military and telecommunications markets.
For more information on DuPont Microcircuit Materials, please visit http://mcm.dupont.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
