WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced a price increase on the global adhesive portfolio for DuPont Mobility & Materials. This is effective for shipments made on or after June 1, 2021, or as soon as contracts allow. Prices for select adhesive products will increase up to 25 percent* with the exception of BETAMATE™ structural adhesives, which could be up to 30 percent.
Adhesives Product Family
- BETASEAL™ Adhesives
- BETAFORCE™ Adhesives
- MEGUM™ & THIXON™ Adhesives
- BETAMATE™ Structural Adhesives
- BETASEAL™ Primers
- BETAPRIME™ Primers
- BETACLEAN™ Primers
- Brake Fluids and Compressor Lubricants
*Please note that in certain cases higher increases may be required.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit https://www.dupont.com/transportation-industrial.html
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
5/24/21
Media Contact
Christine Swart, DuPont, 248-979-4303, christine.swart@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont