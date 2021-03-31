WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today

Effective for shipments made on or after April 1, 2021, or as soon as contracts allow, DuPont Mobility & Materials will increase prices for select products globally up to 10 percent.

Product Family

BETASEALTM Adhesives

BETAFORCETM Adhesives

BETAMATETM Adhesives

MEGUMTM & THIXONTM Adhesives

BETASEALTM Primers

BETAPRIMETM Primers

BETACLEANTM Primers

Brake Fluids & Compressor Lubricants

Please note that in certain cases higher increases may be required.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About DuPont Mobility & Materials

DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit http://www.dupont.com/transportation-industrial.html. 

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

