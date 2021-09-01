WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that, effective for shipments made on or after October 1, 2021, or as soon as contracts allow, DuPont Mobility & Materials will increase prices for select products globally by the equivalent of:
Zytel® & Minlon® brand reinforced products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Zytel® brand unreinforced products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Zytel® LCPA products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Zytel® HTN products
-US$650 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 550 per mt (EMEA)
-US$650 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Elvamide® brand products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Selar® brand products
-US$650 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 550 per mt (EMEA)
-US$650 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Pipelon® brand products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Hytrel® brand products
-US$900 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 800 per mt (EMEA)
-US$900 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Multibase™ brand products
-US$450 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 400 per mt (EMEA)
-US$450 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Multiflex™ brand products
-US$250 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 200 per mt (EMEA)
-US$250 per mt (Asia Pacific)
TPSiV® brand products
-US$700 per mt (Americas)
-EUR 600 per mt (EMEA)
-US$700 per mt (Asia Pacific)
Please note that in certain cases higher increases may be required.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit http://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
