WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective April 1, 2021 or as soon as contracts allow, DuPont Mobility & Materials will increase prices for select products globally for the following product lines:
- Vamac® grades by the equivalent of $500 per metric ton
- TPSIV® grades by the equivalent of $1000 per metric ton
- All Multibase™ silicone masterbatch grades by the equivalent of $400 per metric ton
Select grades may require higher increases.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit http://www.dupont.com/transportation-industrial.html.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
