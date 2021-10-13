WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Mobility & Materials is proud to announce it has been named one of five finalists for the prestigious Global BioPlastics Award. DuPont is being recognized for its Delrin® Renewable Attributed POM homopolymer that comprises three renewable resources:
- Municipal waste converted to steam as a heating source for the production process
- Wind energy for electricity to run the manufacturing facility
- Bio-feedstock from second-generation sources for the Delrin® Renewable Attributed base polymer
The Global Bioplastics Award recognizes innovation, success and achievements by manufacturers, processors, brand owners, and users of bioplastic materials.
"We are proud of this recognition of both our technical capability to produce sustainable polymers and our ongoing efforts to integrate renewable resources into our operations," said Valéry Rebizant, global product technical specialist, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "Sustainability is important to DuPont, and we have ambitious goals to continue to innovate with those principles foremost in mind."
The base polymer for Delrin® Renewable Attributed is produced from 100% certified bio-feedstock from waste in accordance with mass balance principles and is accredited through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) mass balance certification system. Delrin® Renewable Attributed is the stiffest unreinforced material available and used for applications that require a high degree of durability, reliability, and long service life. It exhibits all the same mechanical properties and performance advantages as traditional fossil resource-based Delrin®. Naturally resilient and self-lubricating, Delrin® Renewable Attributed is ideal for gears, conveyor belts (material handling), smart and wearable drug delivery devices, safety retractor systems in automotive, and consumer applications.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit https://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
