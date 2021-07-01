WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Mobility & Materials is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious GM Overdrive Award for its BETASEAL™ 900 EI electrically-isolating sealant in the "Accelerate Innovation" category. DuPont was one of only five companies in that category to be selected for this coveted award in 2020. The award was announced during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of GM's 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards on June 22, 2021.
"We are pleased to be a supplier partner to GM, leveraging our broad portfolio of expertise to collaborate in the battery assembly and thermal management space," said Randy Stone, President, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "We are committed to continuing our close collaboration with GM and developing advanced solutions to enable the transition to electric vehicles."
First presented in 2012, GM's Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.
"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world join us as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.
"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."
The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit https://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.
Media Contact
Christine Swart, DuPont, 248-391-6413, Christine.swart@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont