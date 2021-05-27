WILMINGTON, Del., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of the Build for Sure campaign, a marketing initiative that highlights the value of the DuPont Residential building products portfolio combined with the DuPont breadth of industry knowledge to help builders and contractors to build better.
Build for Sure is based upon a foundation of building science, a comprehensive DuPont family of products, and an extensive range of benefits builders and contractors receive from DuPont. This includes a system of highly reliable, tested, proven and warrantied products that are built to last. The products also offer sustainable solutions, including air and water tightness that allows for enhanced energy efficiency now and in years to come.
Builders using DuPont products can utilize many resources including the Building Knowledge Center, our unparalleled specialist and technical networks, and the newly launched EDU HUB portal site. Through the EDU HUB, DuPont is offering the Residentially Speaking podcast series, regular webinars, product videos and a website that is full of install guidelines, practical tips and construction guidance. As leaders in the building industry, DuPont strongly believes in providing educational assistance to help builders and contractors develop knowledge, enabling successful builds. Build for Sure helps enable both the preservation of the building at hand and the builder's reputation for years to come.
"The Build for Sure initiative highlights the overall strength and differentiation of the DuPont offering," said Alan Hubbell, Residential Marketing Leader North America, DuPont Performance Building Solutions. "We stand side-by-side with our builder and contractor partners, providing premium products and the guidance they need to succeed. The fact our products have been the trusted go-to solutions for decades provides an unmistakable confidence for the builder community. Helping builders to build healthy, safe homes that last is our goal and helps to power future innovation. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and solutions to meet or exceed building codes, and anticipating the needs of the builder as the world evolves."
DuPont Performance Building Solutions provides the marketplace with a full suite of weatherization, thermal and air sealing solutions and services with the Build for Sure campaign being the latest addition to a solution set aimed at both supplying and serving the needs of the residential building industry. DuPont knows staying abreast of the latest information and topics in construction is important to builders because the homes they build today will need to stand the test of time – expanding, contracting, breathing and protecting – for generations to come. Build better. Build beyond. Build for sure.
To learn more about the Build for Sure initiative, visit: dupont.com/building/buildforsure.html
Build for Sure video
About DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design
Grounded in science, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design are working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
