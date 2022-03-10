WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 Shell Eco-marathon global competition, one of the world's leading student engineering competitions.
"We are thrilled to sponsor the 2022 Shell Eco-marathon," said David Domnisch, vice president and general manager, DuPont™ Tyvek® and Typar®. "As a global innovation leader for safety solutions, an essential part of our mission is to drive progress and innovation by investing in education in communities around the world. Shell Eco-marathon is the perfect avenue for us to help empower the next generation to think sustainably, engineer safely, and thrive."
The Shell Eco-marathon enables thousands of STEM students to come together every year to design, build and drive their own energy-efficient vehicles. During the event, up to 75 teams will compete by driving a car they have designed, engineered and built within the rules outlined by the competition's organizers, focused on energy efficiency. The event embodies the spirit of innovation and ties it to Shell's mission of powering progress to provide the world with more and cleaner energy solutions and commitment to becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
DuPont Personal Protection, a global innovation leader for safety and protection apparel and solutions, will be supporting the 2022 Shell Eco-marathon events by:
- Supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) kits - which include Tyvek® 500 coveralls, and cut and heat-resistant gloves made with Kevlar® - to all competing teams around the world.
- Providing education and support assessing the health and safety elements of the car builds.
- Consulting on overall safety and compliance during the competitions.
The first Shell Eco-marathon event will take place on April 10-13 in Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by additional events each located in the Netherlands, France, Brazil, China, Indonesia and India.
"We are deeply committed to protecting people and working towards cultivating a safer, more energy-efficient world – it's at the core of our values," said Domnisch. "Through Shell Eco-marathon, we hope to help each participating student grow their health and safety mindsets, and inspire them to build that knowledge into everything they do."
For additional information on DuPont's sponsorship of 2022 Shell Eco-Marathon, visit http://www.dupont.com/personal-protection/dupont-shell-eco-marathon-2022.html
For additional information on 2022 Shell Eco-Marathon, visit https://www.makethefuture.shell/en-gb/shell-eco-marathon
About DuPont Water and Protection
DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in delivering innovation for life's essential needs in water, shelter and safety, enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands that include Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Great Stuff™, Styrofoam™ and FilmTec®.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
