WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it will showcase new Tedlar® TAP15BM3 transparent protective film at the upcoming METALCON tradeshow in Tampa, Florida, October 6-8, 2021. The new film provides decades of durable protection, ideal for architectural exteriors and graphic signage applications.
"Tedlar® film is known for its durability in real-world applications, ranging from building murals to traffic box wraps, to metal roofing, building facades, outdoor billboards, etc.." said Matt Urfali, Global DuPont™ Tedlar® Sales & Marketing Director. "We are excited to offer this newest transparent film that has an even longer protective life, without sacrificing any durability or design flexibility."
The new DuPont™ Tedlar® transparent film is a high-performance protective material ideal for applications such as architectural fabric structures, metal roofing, building facades, and graphic signage. Tedlar® transparent film can preserve the life and aesthetics of designs amidst tough environmental challenges including exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, moisture, rain, and certain chemicals. The film has outstanding exterior performance and enables limitless design possibilities.
DuPont will be located at 1714# booth at METALCON. In addition to Tedlar® TAP15BM3, the team will showcase many other examples of Tedlar® PVF film laminated to metal from around the world, and its proven track record of withstanding the elements. Case studies of this application and others in the building and construction arena can be found on http://www.tedlar.com/building.
About DuPont Tedlar® Business
The DuPont Tedlar® business offers a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of sales and service in the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection used on a variety of materials and in a variety of industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
10/06/21
