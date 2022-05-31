DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced that its Tedlar® business become a member of the Metal Construction Association (MCA)
WILMINGTON, Del. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced that its Tedlar® business become a member of the Metal Construction Association (MCA). The MCA is an organization of manufacturers and suppliers whose metal products are used in structures throughout the world. Formed in 1983, MCA is focused on promoting the use of metal in the building envelope through marketing, education, and public policies affecting metal's use.
"We are proud to join MCA and continue bringing these market-leading products to the building and construction industry," said Matt Urfali, Sales & Marketing VP of DuPont Tedlar® Advanced Materials business. "Tedlar® has over 60 years of proven performance in protecting surfaces around the world. We look forward to working closely with MCA to increase the use of metal in construction industry."
Since the 1960s, Tedlar® PVF film has been tested and proven effective in protecting a variety of surfaces including metal in highly corrosive and demanding exterior applications around the world for decades. Tedlar® PVF film when laminated to metal coil provides superior performance versus other premium industrial coatings in the market today. Tedlar® is extremely resistant to chemicals and is flexible, meaning it forms to any panel shape without compromising film integrity on even the sharpest bends. Tedlar® film has been chosen for projects requiring premium protection of metal building materials used in corrosive environments, including structures built within 1500 ft from the ocean. Tedlar® is produced in the United States and in stock, making it an excellent solution for today's metal building industry.
Known for offering long-lasting aesthetic protection for architectural applications, Tedlar® is available in a range of popular colors and can preserve and extend a building's appearance for the lifetime. Tedlar® films are highly weatherable and dirt-shedding, therefore reducing maintenance costs and protecting structural investments.
About DuPont™ Tedlar®
The Tedlar® business represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
