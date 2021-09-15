GENEVA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Mobility & Materials (DuPont) announced today that its BETATECH™ thermal interface material (TIM) has been specified by Renault for supply to its Maubeuge and Douai production facilities in northern France. Delivery of BETATECH™ TIM for production of electric vehicles (EVs) began earlier this year.
In EVs, higher-energy-density batteries, smaller more powerful e-motors and ultra-fast charging create thermal management challenges for both safety and efficiency. As a result, thermal management for battery modules is essential to safety and long service life.
Innovative BETATECH™ TIM helps safely manage and control heat from higher-density batteries during both charging and operation of EVs. This is accomplished by maintaining thermal conductivity through good contact with no gaps between the battery cells and the cooling plate over a wide operating temperature range. BETATECH™ demonstrates ease of use, for fast dispensing and fast joining, leading to production efficiencies that allow for a repeatable process that is well suited to high-volume assembly environments.
"DuPont has a long history of innovation, and we share a common vision for advancing sustainable mobility," said Gilles Le Borgne, EVP Engineering of the Renault Group. "We look forward to ongoing collaboration to develop solutions that continue to meet, and exceed, industry challenges."
In addition, a multi-year strategic technical partnership with Alpine F1 Team will enable further innovation and technical advances to help fast track solutions to passenger vehicles.
"This qualification reinforces our longstanding relationship with Renault," said Randy Stone, President, DuPont Mobility & Materials. "Along with ongoing collaboration on the vehicle manufacturing side, our technical development partnership with Alpine F1 Team will enable us to test innovation and technical advances under the harsh environment of racing so that we can anticipate and address the toughest challenges for HEV/EV development."
BETATECH™ TIM is available as a 1K or 2K dispensable thermal-conductive polyurethane product applied between the battery module and heatsink. BETATECH™ has been developed and is offered through DuPont's automotive electrification initiative that provides a single source for diverse applications in vehicle electrification, autonomy, connectivity, and support infrastructure.
The Douai factory will begin production of the Mégane eVision based on the new CMF-EV platform starting in late 2021. Renault's Maubeuge and Douai production facilities are contributing to the acceleration of the energy transition and underpinning Renault's status as a pioneer and a leader in the production of electric passenger and light commercial vehicles in Europe.
