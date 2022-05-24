Supporting Professional Development and Discussing Emerging Water Challenges
WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Water Solutions, the world's leading water technology company, has revitalized its comprehensive program of webinars and specialist classes for water professionals, enhancing its library of more than 100 hours of learning and thought leadership content. The live and on-demand materials are designed for people working in a wide range of industries that use water technologies, including life sciences, food and beverage, chemical processing and municipal water supply and wastewater treatment.
From tutorials for beginners to strategic discussions about tackling global issues, the program is designed to assist professionals at every stage of their careers. Each of the free educational webinars and specialized classes is delivered by an industry-leading team of subject matter experts, with decades of experience overcoming the toughest of water challenges. Sessions are tailored for specific job roles and functions, ensuring that engineers and operators, utility and plant managers from both the private and public sectors and research and application development scientists and engineers, can develop their skills and understanding of water treatment technologies and how they can be used within industry to build efficient and sustainable solutions.
More than 30,000 global water professionals currently use DuPont's specialist online learning programs which provide certified professional development hours (PDH credits). Content includes a series of technology deep-dives led by water industry gurus discussing the fundamentals of key water treatment system components, including reverse osmosis and nanofiltration membranes, ion exchange resins and adsorbents, ultrafiltration membranes and Closed Circuit Reverse Osmosis (CCRO) systems.
"Global water scarcity is challenging water professionals across the industry, including technology innovators, OEMs and those delivering projects on the ground," said Juan Carlos Pacheco Vera, business development manager, Industrias Islas. "Industrias Islas has been working together with DuPont for more than 35 years, collaborating on many successful projects, growing the advanced membrane technology market in Mexico and helping organizations overcome complex water challenges. The Water Academy sessions, online webinars and the Blue Talk debate series from DuPont Water Solutions ensures our team is always up-to-date with the latest technology and how it can be effectively and efficiently used in a range of different applications."
"Water professionals across the globe are striving to create a water optimized world and alongside supplying breakthrough technologies, DuPont Water Solutions is committed to continuing to equip them with the knowledge and skills to overcome some of the toughest emerging water challenges," said Alan Chan, vice president and general manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "Over 30,000 people are already benefitting from our guru-led sessions and our rapidly expanding library of more than 100 hours of on-demand content provides flexible learning opportunities for professionals working in a wide range of industries."
In addition to providing opportunities for continued professional development, DuPont is bringing together the greatest minds from across the globe to discuss the latest water industry trends and the challenges facing communities in a water-stressed world. The Blue Talk series explores the steps necessary to safeguard precious natural water resources and increase access to clean and healthy water for the 7.8 billion people who call the planet Earth home.
"Blue Talk provides a forum for water influencers to grapple with the big questions about how we can address water scarcity in an increasingly water-stressed world," said Chan. "By bringing together industry figures, we are demonstrating how collaborative action is the key to unlocking the full potential of the latest water technologies, ensuring that communities across the world have access to this vital natural resource."
The webinars and classes offered by DuPont Water Solutions are organized into three distinct libraries:
- Water Academy - Home to thousands of hours of content covering everything from an introduction to wastewater treatment and reuse technologies to an advanced guide to designing high efficiency Closed Circuit Reverse Osmosis (CCRO) solutions using the DuPont WAVE platform. Participants in DuPont Water Academy sessions are building their knowledge of key water treatment technologies and discovering how they can be applied across an array of industries to tackle a wide range of water treatment challenges.
- Life Science Academy - Water technologies play an essential role in life sciences, performing water treatment and specialty separation process applications across the bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Participants in the Life Science Academy, are discovering how specially designed reverse osmosis (RO) membranes and ion exchange (IX) resins from DuPont Water Solutions can be used for specialist applications, including dairy processing, oligonucleotide purification and production of medical water.
- Blue Talk - A catalyst for hopeful discussion and driver of innovation, Blue Talk is a series of insightful conversations with businesses, NGOs and activists. Diving into the big issues facing the water industry, Blue Talk is identifying how innovation and collective action can ensure a clean-water future. Previous sessions include:
o A conversation with Kimberley-Clark's Global Water Program Leader about how global sustainability challenges are being solved through strong supplier relationships
o An exploration of the City Water Optimization Index in partnership with Economist Impact
o A deep dive into the root causes of water contamination in the USA with bestselling author Seth Siegel
o An evaluation of how the Water Resilience Coalition can inspire collaborative action to improve water access, reliability and sustainability
Access over 100 hours of free learning and thought leadership content from DuPont Water Solutions: https://www.dupont.com/water/resources/water-treatment-webinars.html
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
