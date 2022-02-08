FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February is National Heart Health Month, and with that in mind, Flow Therapy is helping to educate the public on symptoms that can indicate serious heart health problems, such as chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath. In conjunction, Flow Therapy is offering free, online assessments throughout the month to help catalog symptoms and identify those who can benefit from an Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®) therapy program, an FDA-approved, non-invasive medical treatment for the management of significant symptoms of cardiovascular disease.
"EECP® has been used at the top medical institutions in this country for years to treat symptoms of heart disease, such as fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath. If you or a loved one has these symptoms, we suggest you talk with your doctor about treatment options and/or take our free, online assessment today," says Sachin A. Shah, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer of Flow Therapy.
Online assessments can be found here: https://flowtherapy.com/am-i-a-candidate-for-eecp-flow-therapy/. The assessment consists of a few short questions about symptoms, onset and duration. Completed assessments will be analyzed by experienced medical professionals to match patients with treatment options.
"Heart Health Month always brings my grandfather's story to mind and how we started," says Flow Therapy President and CEO Michael Gratch. "My grandfather and patients like him, they are the reason that we do everything that we do."
In 2003, Gratch's grandfather underwent his second quadruple bypass surgery and still experienced symptoms when doing the tasks he enjoyed, like walking and gardening. Looking for a viable option to help him get back to the life he enjoyed, Gratch found EECP®, but the access to the treatment was very difficult.
"Before treatments, my grandfather struggled being active without shortness of breath, even after just a block or two of walking. Once treatments were complete, he had enough energy to plant an entire vegetable garden, completely free of symptoms, which would have been inconceivable just two months before. The results were simply incredible, and I was so happy that I started Flow Therapy to provide access to this wonderful program for him and others in the community. EECP® gave me back my grandfather and gave him back his quality of life, and I want to do that for others," explains Gratch.
By the numbers:
According to the American Heart Association,
- Heart disease is the nation's No. 1 cause of death for both men and women, and for people of most racial and ethnic groups.
- In the U.S., one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.
- Approximately 18.2 million adults, age 20 and older, have been diagnosed with coronary artery disease (CAD).
- Roughly 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year—that's one in every four deaths.
- In the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
- Approximately one in five heart attacks is silent—the damage is done, but the person is not aware of it.
Flow Therapy is the nation's leading provider of an Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®) program. EECP® is a non-invasive treatment for patients who suffer from symptoms of heart disease such as chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath. EECP® increases blood flow throughout the heart and the rest of the body, creating new blood vessels that restore oxygen, where it's needed, which reduces symptoms and enables patients to reclaim their quality of life. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Flow Therapy is the largest organization in its specialty. It has outpatient clinics in Texas, North Carolina and Arizona, and partners with top cardiovascular specialists throughout the nation to improve patient outcomes and continue moving value-based healthcare forward. For more information, visit FlowTherapy.com or follow Flow Therapy on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
