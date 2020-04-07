DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the entire month of April, in order to promote home entertainment, incentivize social distancing, and simultaneously contribute to the relief efforts with direct cash, Dusk Games will donate 100% of in-game sales from FROSTFALL.
The Game is free to download and play, and offers fast-paced, magical battle royale matches on the go!
Any like-minded partnerships or associations interested in being involved and collaborating with us to help save lives is welcome.
Streamers, Companies or any individual interested in promoting this initiative will be credited. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! Please contact us by:
support@dusk.games
http://Frostfall.com
+1 970 456 7432
Spread the love and fun, not the virus!