BEND, Ore., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie, the world's largest online cannabis marketplace, today launched the cannabis industry's first nationwide contactless digital payment solution for curbside pickups, in-store orders, and deliveries for thousands of cannabis consumers and dispensaries across the United States through a new partnership with Hypur Inc. (Hypur), the leading provider of compliant, safe, and sustainable payment and banking options for high-risk, cash-intensive businesses. With Hypur's payment solution, Dutchie can offer customers an easy-to-use, compliant, and contactless digital payment option for cannabis products.
"Dutchie aims to provide the best overall customer experience for retailers and consumers, and our partnership with Hypur builds upon that mission by offering a compliant, contactless payment solution," says Dutchie Co-founder and CEO Ross Lipson. "Our partnership will continue to open up important avenues that will empower cannabis businesses to remain competitive by providing the most efficient, compliant, and safe transaction solution for evolving retail demands."
The partnership will benefit cannabis small businesses in particular, which can utilize the solutions immediately, allowing their businesses to compete online and build their customer base to help combat the illicit market. While many cannabis small businesses have historically been disadvantaged by a lack of technology resources and financial partners, this partnership can help businesses of all sizes realize their full potential and meet accelerating market demand in the changing economic and public health landscape.
Hypur's reliable and compliant technology reduces cash handling, eliminating the extra step of stopping at an ATM, and physical contact at checkout. With its new safe checkout product feature, Hypur provides contactless payments for in-store, delivery, and curbside pickup purchases, alongside an added tipping feature for delivery drivers and budtenders. Hypur provides consumers a convenient way to pay, reduces costs for businesses, strengthens the legal market, and erases reliance on cash.
"Cannabis businesses and consumers deserve modern solutions for online and mobile purchasing," says Hypur Founder and Chief Executive Officer Christopher E. Galvin. "Our partnership with Dutchie will make ordering, delivering, and paying for cannabis products easier, faster, and safer for businesses and consumers alike during COVID-19 and beyond."
Dutchie, which is backed by investments from Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, and Gron Ventures, supports cannabis businesses in the United States and Canada that may be disadvantaged by a lack of access to proper financial or technology infrastructure. By partnering with payment solution providers like Hypur, Dutchie can help ensure small businesses have access to easy-to-use and modern technology infrastructure or resources. The new partnership helps ensure cannabis businesses of all sizes have equal opportunities to scale their businesses and meet the growing demands of their customers. The leading online cannabis marketplace hosts over 1,100 dispensaries across the United States.
"We are thrilled to work closely with Dutchie and Hypur as we integrate the new contactless payment system into our day-to-day operations," said McNeal Bruin, Retail Operations Manager of Emerald Phoenix Dispensary, a subsidiary of Nabis Holdings Inc. "With our 'patients first' mindset, we at Emerald are always looking for new ways to better serve our patients, providing them with the technology to make their lives easier and more convenient. This integration enables us to do so while keeping our finger on emerging technology in the cannabis industry."
Since the global COVID-19 outbreak, Dutchie is experiencing significant momentum as a result of surging consumer and business demands for online orders, deliveries, and payments. Dutchie has reported a 650 percent surge in online orders and 32 percent increase in average order size. Today, Dutchie is processing over 55,000 direct orders daily through partnerships with upwards of 1,100 dispensaries across Canada and the United States. The company provides cannabis businesses with helpful, affordable tools to compete online and offer pickup and delivery services for customers. To learn more, vist: www.dutchie.com.
About Dutchie
Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading and fastest-growing ecommerce provider, powering online ordering for the top dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada. Today, it powers 10 percent of all cannabis sales in the U.S. and hosts more than 25 percent of all cannabis dispensaries nationwide. Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers. Since its inception in 2017, Dutchie has experienced significant growth. The company has raised $18M in funding and is backed by Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, one of the leading cannabis-focused VC's; Gron Ventures, members of the founding team at DoorDash; Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures; and other notable angel investors. To learn more, visit www.dutchie.com.
About Hypur:
Established in 2014, Hypur is a payment, banking, and compliance technology for cash-intensive industries like cannabis, CBD, and money services businesses. With cutting edge payment technology and security features, the Hypur app dramatically improves the purchasing process for both consumers and merchants. Hypur can also be used for order-ahead, delivery, online, and business-to-business transactions. Financial institutions benefit from Hypur's streamlined reporting and document management, facilitating compliance with local regulations. Learn more at www.hypur.com.