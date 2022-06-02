As the leading generator service company in Southern California, Duthie Power is expanding the leadership in its service delivery team in order to maintain the service excellence that their growing list of customers expect.
LONG BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demand for emergency power systems, fueled by unpredictable weather and more frequent planned power outages from local utilities, continues to grow in Southern California and beyond. Duthie Power is growing alongside this demand, and as the leading generator service company in Southern California, the company is expanding the leadership in its service delivery team in order to maintain the service excellence that their growing list of customers expect.
Duthie Power Services has always said, "Service is our business," and they focus on the customer experience every day. For the past eight years, Randy Gross has been a leader in Duthie Power's Service Department, overseeing immense growth in both technician and administrative personnel.
In the newly created position of Head of Quality Assurance, Randy will be responsible for ensuring customers are receiving the highest quality generator service from Duthie Power. Randy will be personally visiting Duthie customers and making sure the service team has delivered and exceeded expectations.
Beyond its headquarters, Randy Gross is working with Long Beach City College to expand their Generator Technician School Program. Duthie Power is committed to supporting young students in the local community who wish to pursue technical careers.
Dewey Brunson is now Duthie's Head of Service, bringing his 14 years' experience at Duthie Power as the Assistant Service Manager to lead the growing department. Dewey's attention to detail and dedication to continuously improving service will be utilized as Duthie continues to grow its customer base.
Dewey has already expanded the service leadership team to better achieve its 2022 strategic goals. Eloisa Sanchez stepped into the role of Service Department Operations Manager to support the creation of scalable operational processes and workflows. Johnny Bradford, an experienced generator technician at Duthie, is also stepping into a leadership role as the Service Department Technician Manager.
Both roles will allow for targeted leadership of the operations and technician teams so the entire Service Department can thrive. Duthie Power's aim is to support employees with managers who understand the nuance of each employees' role, as well through offering continuing education programs for staff.
For over 50 years, Duthie Power Services has served as the largest independent generator and fire pump service provider in Southern California. The Duthie team specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. The company's commitment to using high-quality parts, coupled with fast, guaranteed customer service and preventative maintenance packages, have made them an industry leader. Duthie Power is a family-owned business and active member of BOMA San Diego (Building Owners and Managers Association) and BOMA Orange County, as well as EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association), with offices in Long Beach and San Diego, California.
For more information, contact http://www.Duthiepower.com at 800-394-7697 and/or Shana Duthie at shana.duthie (at) duthiepower (dot) com.
