LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDVideoSoft.com, well-known for its first class multimedia programs, has announced the launch of his new software product - Free YouTube Subtitles Downloader. This is a totally free Windows app that extracts subtitles from all YouTube videos with closed captions and saves them in plain text or .srt.
Some videos on YouTube have built-in subtitles as an integral part, while others have independent subtitles created specifically for the videos. The DVDVideoSoft subtitles downloader centers around the last ones. It doesn't simply extract subtitles from the video on YouTube, but configures it to your liking. The expanded list of program options include the ability to:
- obtain video subtitles in TXT or SRT supported by modern media players
- save subtitles in any language available for downloading
- add timestamps to navigate through the content easier
- select interval if you need the text from a particular video fragment
- preview the text before downloading
All basic features in one tiny free app - it's pretty useful.
But why are subtitles so important? They surely improve comprehension. Many people prefer to learn foreign languages with TV and film. Reading the text before watching the movie leads to a better and richer understanding of the storyline and is effective at memorizing new words.
Unfortunately not everyone can hear the audio well. Having the printed text can be of great support for such people.
YouTube is replete with educational tutorials, how-to guides etc. More and more people prefer to study by such videos from home rather than in class. Having notes at hand helps them learn the material better.
And of course, you can always add .srt subtitles to the video later on and get onscreen subtitles.
Already want to try? Then proceed to the downloader, add the link to the video on YouTube that has a 'CC' sign below and wait till the subtitles file is ready.
This is not the first experience of the DVDVideoSoft developer in the subtitles field. Earlier the team released the online tool for downloading YouTube subtitles that is still available for use.
About DVDVideoSoft.com
DVDVideoSoft.com is a software development company famous for its first class multimedia applications. Among them are video and audio downloaders, converters, editors, recorders etc.
The DVDVideoSoft team is passionate about software and continues to develop in this field releasing new and updating older apps. All have modern UI and are easy enough for a novice user.