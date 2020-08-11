SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVSAnalytics, a leading provider of workforce optimization software, today announced the release of its Encore® Workforce Optimization as a Service (WFOaaS) for Amazon Connect. Encore WFOaaS enhances Amazon Connect, an omnichannel contact center solution, by delivering screen recording, analytics, performance management, and workforce management.
"We are thrilled to offer all the benefits of the Encore WFO solution to Amazon Connect customers," said Rita Dearing, President and Chief Technology Officer. "This is an exciting addition to our WFOaaS family of solutions that help improve performance and enhance the customer experience."
UCaaS and CCaaS solutions typically include audio recording with their solutions. However, users need the ability to leverage those recordings to gain insight into the business and its customers. With the release of Encore WFOaaS for Amazon Connect, businesses can obtain a 360° view of customer interactions by syncing its screen recording with those audio recordings. Encore also provides enhanced search and retrieval, coaching and eLearning for performance improvement, understanding the voice of the customer with speech analytics, staff scheduling with workforce management, and much more.
DVSAnalytics Workforce Optimization solutions are available for a wide range of platforms. To learn more visit www.DVSAnalytics.com.
About DVSAnalytics
DVSAnalytics (DVS) workforce optimization solutions (WFO) are designed to improve the customer experience and maximize employee engagement and productivity by offering analytics-enabled insights into customer interactions and contact center operations. The DVS Encore® WFO suite includes interaction recording, quality management, analytics, workforce management, reporting, and a powerful set of employee engagement capabilities. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at www.DVSAnalytics.com or follow DVS on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
