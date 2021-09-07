(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 30 days.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States.  These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers.  Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

