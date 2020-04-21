IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced the availability 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors on the company's premium thin & light Portégé® X Series laptops, including the 13.3-inch Portégé X30-G, 14-inch Portégé X40-G and 15.6-inch Portégé X50-G. The company also plans to offer these three premium laptops with vPro™ once available. Dynabook will begin shipping these three Portégé laptops in the second quarter of 2020.
"The Portégé X Series is Dynabook's premier collection of thin & light, high-performance business laptops," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We are excited to add both 14- and 15.6-inch models to round out the Portégé product family. These laptops feature the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, Wi-Fi® 6 advanced connectivity capabilities and new security options to create the ideal enterprise-grade laptop computer for the modern mobile professional."
Available on the Portégé X40 is Dynabook's new Dynamic Privacy Screen Technology. When turned on, this integrated screen technology narrows the display's field of view so only the person looking directly at the screen can see what is on the laptop's display. First introduced on the Tecra X50, Dynabook has expanded the availability of its Webcam Privacy Shutter to include the Portégé X50, Portégé X30 and Portégé X40. The shutter is a simple, physical technology that gives users the confidence their privacy is protected.
These three Portégé laptops meet Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PC1 requirements and gives Dynabook one of the industry's largest collection of highly secure laptops on the market. To create a Windows 10 Secured-core PC, Dynabook designed these laptops to incorporate the latest Intel® CPUs available, advanced identity protection and the robust security of Windows 10 to help ensure resistance to current and future cyber-threats. Secured-core PCs are the most secure Windows 10 devices out-of-the-box.
Dynabook armed these three laptops with advanced security elements including the company's proprietary BIOS, TPM 2.0 and optional smart card reader. The laptop can be configured with these two biometric technologies – an integrated IR camera for face authentication and a Synaptics' SecurePad™ with integrated fingerprint reader.
The Dynabook Portégé X Series laptops are some of the industry's thinnest and lightest laptops on the market today. Starting with the 13.3-inch Portégé X30, which measures in at 2.3 pounds2 and, the 14-inch Portégé X40 at just 2.76 pounds2 and 16.9mm, and finally the 15.6-inch Portégé X50 at 3.13 pounds2 and just 17.6 mm thin. All three laptops boast an ultra-lightweight, onyx blue magnesium alloy chassis with honeycomb rib structure to provide extra durability. These Dynabook laptops all pass the U.S. Military (MIL-STD-810G) standard testing methodology, which includes military-grade altitude, drop, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, shock and solar radiation to demonstrate the laptops strength and durability.
These premium laptops offer a unique collection of display options. Both the Portégé X30 and Portégé X50 are available with energy-efficient, high-brightness IGZO displays3 from Sharp. While the Portégé X40 features Dynabook's 14-inch TruBrite® display with Dynamic Privacy Screen Technology. In addition to vibrant visuals, all of these displays help the Portégé X Series deliver impressive battery life ratings, meaning mobile professionals need not worry about power while away from an outlet.
All three laptops feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity technology4 for higher data rates, increased capacity, better power efficiency and improved performance, even in congested environments with many connected devices such as conference halls and other public venues. To expand the data, display and power functionality of these new Portégé laptops, Dynabook configured the three laptops to include two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support. These ports pair perfectly with the company's Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock and Dynabook USB-C™ Dock solutions.
+Care Service℠ warranty5 with On-Site is Dynabook's new, premier standard warranty which delivers a unique level of service flexibility for Dynabook customers. Designed to keep businesses moving forward, the new warranty is available on the Portégé X30-G, Portégé X40-G and Portégé X50-G. +Care Service warranty is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization's service and support network. This new standard warranty offers technical phone support, depot repair, carry-in, on-site and customer replaceable parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.
Dynabook designs, engineers and rigorously tests these X Series laptops in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and reliability. Dynabook will offer featured configurations of these three laptops or users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the company's BTO program. These laptops will be available at us.dynabook.com or from the company's network of resellers in May. Starting price points for the laptops are $1,329.99 (MSRP) for the Portégé X30-G, $1,299.99 (MSRP) for the Portégé X40-G and $1,399.99 (MSRP) for the Portégé X50-G.
About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.
About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)
For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.
- Windows 10 Secured-core PCs. Requires a specific configuration to the meet Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PCs requirements.
- Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.
- Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration.
- Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WFA certification is not yet available. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module will be delivered as a pre-certified solution.
- Warranty. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.
